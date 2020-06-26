Debunking myths about wearing masks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – There are many myths about masks and it is safer to understand what types of masks are okay for your safety.

The Director of Critical Care at Grand Strand Health says that cloth masks are adequate and recommended for the general public to use.

There has been speculation that wearing one can make you sick by breathing freshly exhaled carbon dioxide.

“It’s just not really the case,” said Dr. Thad Golden, Director of Critical Care at Grand Strand Health. “In other words it doesn’t restrict your breathing enough to create a problem for most people. For the general population the take home message is they are safe to use and important to use especially now during this flare.”

Dr. Golden says that people with severe respiratory illnesses may have trouble breathing with a mask on and should speak with their doctor.

Children under the age of two are recommended to not wear a mask.