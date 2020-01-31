DHEC: Tips for a healthy Super Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some tips for enjoying the Super Bowl in a healthy way.

They suggest starting the day with exercise, since people will likely be sitting for long periods of time while watching the game. Those who want to take it a step further can incorporate exercise into their watching experience: for example, do ten pushups every time there is a sack.

The second tip is to focus on fruits and veggies. While many indulge in snacks that are high in calories, sodium, sugar, and fat, fruits and veggies are healthy alternatives.

DHEC isn’t suggesting cutting out standard Super Bowl snacks altogether; just practice portion control. Instead of standing by the snack table mindlessly nibbling, make a plate and walk away.

In addition to a mindful plate, drinking a big glass of water before eating, and eating slowly, can also help with portion control.

Finally, DHEC is reminding everyone that drinks are sneaky sources of calories. Alcoholic beverages are especially popular while watching the game, and they can add up quickly. DHEC suggests limiting intake. Additionally, fun fruit flavored waters or seltzers can be alternatives to sugary drinks.

