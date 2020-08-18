Flu season during the pandemic leads to precautions for flu shots at Walgreens and CVS stores

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New precautions for flu shots at Walgreens and CVS have been put into place as flu season approaches.

According to USA Today, pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms, and for the first time they will wear face shields while giving flu shots.

Patients must also wear face masks while receiving their flu shot and are encouraged to schedule an appointment and complete the required paperwork online ahead of time.

You can schedule your appointments and complete the paperwork through each of their websites.