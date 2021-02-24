GOOD NEWS: Virologists say South Carolina gets an ‘A’ for record low flu season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, the flu virus has practically vanished in the United States. Doctors say it’s a moment of serendipity backed by science.

“The flu is in the ditch. I mean the flu is in the ditch,” says Dr. Michael Schmidt, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina.

To break down the numbers:

2020-2021 Flu Season shown in red.

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports about 4,200 cases of influenza last flu season (2019-2020). This season, as of November 2020, only 89 cases of the flu have been recorded statewide.

Doctors say the numbers are mind-blowing on a national scale. Data shows at this time last year, there were about 65,000 people with the flu in America. Right now the CDC is only reporting about 1,300 positive cases of the flu since September 2020.

Many experts believe the “magic” behind the extremely small number of flu cases were the tactics we are already using to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus.

Dr. Valerie Scott, a Family Medicine Specialist with Roper St. Francis Healthcare, says she’s never seen anything like this in her 3 decades working in medicine.

“I mean, this year it was just like crickets. There was just no influenza — which is really exciting. It shows that all the stuff we’ve been telling people to do forever: wash your hands, don’t go to work when you’re sick — that kind of thing really works,” says Scott.

Dr. Schmidt says these same tactics actually have historical ties to the first outbreak of Influenza in 1918.



CREDIT: Library of Congress

“123 years ago, the Great Flu Pandemic in which we base all of our scary laws on for quarantining individuals,” he says, “It’s when society first closed churches.”

Newspaper clippings from that dreadful year show a look into the methods of the medical world at that time. For example, this excerpt from The Herald and News in Abbeville, SC on ‘Uncle Sam’s Advice on the Flu.’

“How can one guard against influenza? Health authorities everywhere recognize the very close relation between it’s spread and overcrowded homes. It is especially important to beware of the person who coughs and sneezes without covering his mouth or nose.”

Virologists say people were also encouraged to wear a mask when around sick patients during the first influenza outbreak. However, research shows not everyone was on board.

“Interestingly, even then there were ‘anti-maskers’. People were very very adamant about not wearing masks. So it’s not just us!” says Scott.

CREDIT: Library of Congress













National health leaders believe this flu season victory is also due to the mass vaccination rates. According to the CDC, approximately 193 million flu shots were given out in 2020.

“Remember, it was before the widespread use of anti-microbials. We didn’t have the anti-flu medication that we have today. We didn’t have antibiotics to kills the secondary infections. So, we’ve really come a long way,” says Schmidt.

Today, doctors are still taking from the lessons learned over the decades spent getting Influenza under control. Many believe COVID-19 will finally be contained once vaccinations are widespread.

“You’ve accomplished something South Carolina. You’ve worn your mask, you haven’t gone out to bars and restaurants. You’ve stayed physically distant from your neighbors, and you’ve washed your hands. Because you went that next step this past fall, and got your flu shot, we went from 4,000 cases last year during our flu season to 89. That’s tremendous.” Dr. Michael Schmidt, MUSC

This flu season may have been a small victory, but experts say it’s important to recognize that we have the tools to save lives and prevent history from repeating itself.