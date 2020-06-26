Hospitals release new guidelines to follow before getting tested for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hospitals are introducing new guidelines to make sure you know when it is the best time to get tested for COVID-19.

Roper St. Francis says that they have treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients in the past few weeks and majority of those patients were under the age of 40.

Dr. Robert Oliverio explained what constitutes as “high risk” exposure so that patients can be aware.

“We’re talking about unmasked exposure within 6 ft. or 30 minutes or more,” said Dr. Oliverio. “That’s really what we’re saying is high risk exposure.”

Doctors recommend that you should contact your doctor if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19.

Getting tested immediately is not recommended, because it takes up to five days before the test can be effective.

The best recommendations to take are to self-quarantine, monitor your symptoms and speak with your doctor.