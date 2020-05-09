Lighting up the Lowcountry: American Cancer Society celebrates a modified ‘Relay for Life’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Today marks the planned date for Relay for Life 2020. The American Cancer Society is still honoring the Lowcountry’s cancer patients and survivors from a safe distance.

The North Charleston Police Department set up luminaries around the perimeter of Park Circle. Each is labeled with a name to show support for those currently battling, and honoring those who have lost to the disease.

“Cancer patients need our support now more than ever,” says Sundi Herring from the American Cancer Society. “Folks from all over the Lowcountry are making sure their voices are heard and letting their lights shine.”

Those impacted by cancer are among our community’s most vulnerable to COVID-19. A recent survey by the American Cancer Society found that 27% of patients currently in treatment have experienced a delay in medical care.

Many cancer patients are experiencing economic struggles and overcrowded healthcare systems. Herring says that cancer is a hard topic to discuss, even those who have been diagnosed.

“They’re in such a vulnerable place that they don’t have the strength to let their voices be heard,” she says. “That’s why it’s a powerful message tonight.”

Small gatherings in homes have been popping up in the Lowcountry with banners, decorations and lanterns.





North Charleston resident Heidi Zubal was able to set up dozens of lanterns in her front yard. Her friends, hundreds of miles away in Pittsburgh, did the same.

“It’s amazing how one word, cancer, can bring so many people together,” says Zubal.

Zubal is a cancer survivor. When she was diagnosed, her friends started “The Heidi Project.” They raised money by selling t-shirts, bracelets and hats to support her recovery.

Moving forward as a survivor, Zubal wants to do the same for those still battling. She’s been able to donate thousands of dollars to the American Cancer Society and has no plans to slow down.

“I pray every night that we find a cure,” she says. “I think the best advice to those going through it, or have family or friends going through it, is to remember that nobody battles alone. We’re all in this together.”

For more information on the American Cancer Society and their mission, click here.