Lowcountry nurse returns home from working in New York during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston nurse has been battling COVID-19 hundreds of miles from home in New York. After nearly two months, she was able to come home to the Lowcountry.

April Gilliard is the daughter of Representative Wendell Gilliard. This afternoon he joined friends and family to wait for April’s plane to land.





“This feels like Christmas morning,” says Rep. Gilliard. Cheers erupted through the Charleston International Airport when April was in sight.

While exhausted, she’s thankful to be back in the Lowcountry. The last few weeks have been emotionally and physically draining.







“Something that no one could imagine. It was just, some war-time nursing at its finest. I’ve never seen so many patients in such a small area,” says April.

She says that at one point over 400 patients tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital she was serving. Many of the original nursing staff also caught the virus; creating a huge need for extra hands.

Nurses flew out from all over the country to help. April says that the experience has created a special bond between the people she met.

“Even the nurses already there in NY, the original staff, there’s so many different cultures. To meet all those amazing nurses, it was a great experience,” she says.







Although her time in New York is over, April says she would do it all over again in a heartbeat. She will be in quarantine for the next 2 weeks getting some rest and making sure to keep others safe.