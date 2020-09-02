Studies show cancer screenings are going down during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Research shows that people are putting off cancer screenings during the pandemic.

Studies show that appointments for cancers screenings of the breasts, cervix, and colon and down more than 80% since the start of the pandemic urged many healthcare professionals to have their annual screenings paused.

One associate professor of radiology at MUSC says early detection can be life saving.

“The whole point of screening mammograms is so that we are detecting it early so we can save lives,” said Dr. Rebecca Leddy, Associate Professor of Radiology.

Dr. Leddy says they are working to get more people in the door, including extending hours on the Mt. Pleasant campus.