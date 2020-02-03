Celebrating Transit Equity Day in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit is reminding the public of two events to be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 4th: Rosa Parks’ Birthday and Transit Equity Day!

While Rosa Parks is the most well-known arbiter of transit equity for her role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott, two local figures will be celebrated on Tuesday as well.

Over 80 years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery Alabama, Mary Bowers led the 1867 fight to desegregate horse drawn streetcars in Charleston.

Esau Jenkins was a notable figure in the local transit equity movement around the same time as Rosa Parks.

Jenkins ran a bus that provided transportation to people living on the sea islands, shuttling them to major civil rights events, and work, as well as healthcare and educational opportunities, according to Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit.

To commemorate Jenkins’ contributions, Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit is looking for people who were passengers on Jenkins’ bus system to interview.

They will also be at the Transit Mall bus stop, near the Visitor’s Center, between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. distributing leaflets about the local Transit Equity heroes.