CofC hosting ‘History Makers and Trailblazers’ event to kick off Black History Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston’s Office of Institutional Diversity is kicking off Black History Month with an event on February 1st.

The event, titled “History Makers & Trailblazers”, will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center, room 103, according to a press release.

The event will look both at the past and to the future, with analyses of “the history of access, equity, and inclusivity for people of color at CofC” and “discussions on where the campus community is headed.”

Board of Trustees member, Demetria Noisette Clemons, will open the event and a series of panel discussions will follow.

The sessions are scheduled as follows:

“1770-1954: Laying the Foundation for Change” will feature a discussion with local author, Brian Hicks, about his book In Darkest South Carolina.

“1954-1971: Breaking the Color Barrier” will be led by Professor Emeritus Bernard Powers, director of CofC’s Center for the Study of Slavery in Charleston. Powers will speak with Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and former S.C. state Rep. Lucille Whipper about integrating CofC.

“1971-Present: Charting a New Course” will be moderated by News 2’s own Octavia Mitchell. CofC’s Associate VP and chief of diversity, Renard Harris, and CofC President, Andrew T. Hsu, will discuss “plans to advance access, equity, and inclusivity.”

A reception featuring many more notable guests will be held following the event.

To register for tickets, click here.