“Hold Fast to the Dream” concert set for MLK Day

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, January 20th, First Baptist Church of James Island will host the “Hold Fast to the Dream” concert, sponsored by the city of Charleston and the YWCA Greater Charleston, to honor the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The concert will begin at 5:00 p.m. and is expected to last 90 minutes.

There will be performances by local artists like Lowcountry Voices, and speeches and readings by prominent community members like Mayor John Tecklenburg and Rev. Dr. Kylon Middleton Jr. of Mt. Zion AME Church.

The event, which takes place on MLK Day, is part of the largest tribute to MLK in South Carolina. It is free and open to the public.