Old Slave Mart Museum extends hours during Black History Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Old Slave Mart Museum is extending hours of operation during the month of February.

In honor of Black History Month, the museum will be open on Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Operations Director, Ista Clarke, said that they “are glad to open [their] doors every day this month to our visitors to help us share in remembering all that happened here.”

Located at 6 Chalmers Street in Downtown Charleston, the museum was originally part of “a complex of buildings known as Ryan’s Mart” where slaves were auctioned.

City spokesman, Jack O’Toole, noted that the building is the only known former slave auction gallery in South Carolina still in existence today.

The museum focuses on Charleston’s role in inter-state slave trade and “serves an important role in telling the full history of Charleston”, according to Clarke.

Admission to the museum is normally $8 for adults and $5 for seniors, students, teachers, and military personnel. During the month of February, city of Charleston employees and their families can get in for free.