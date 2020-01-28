Tuskegee Airmen exhibit coming to Patriots Point

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In honor of Black History Month, Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will be hosting a traveling exhibit about the U.S. Military’s first black pilots, The Tuskegee Airmen.

The exhibit will screen “The Rise Above,” a film about the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II, in a 160-degree panoramic theater, according to the press release.

The exhibit will be at Patriots Point on February 19, 21, 22, and 23. Screenings will start at the beginning of every hour and run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The film will run 30 minutes and viewings are free to the public. A $5 museum parking rate still applies.

Also featured in the exhibit will be a single engine Sky Arrow plane, which is used to train aspiring pilots.

Sponsors and partners of the event include the Lowcountry Aviation Sky Arrow, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10624m and American Legion Post 136.

The Tuskegee Airmen- nicknamed “Red Tails”- served in segregated groups during World War II. The nickname “evolved from bomber pilots referring to their Tuskegee Airmen fighter escorts as Red Tail Angels because of their reputation and record for keeping the bombers safe on dangerous missions.”