Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Ohio presidents exhibit highlights little known ‘fun facts’
Top Stories
Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back
Wind, heavy snow cause power outages, road closures
Student journalist scores big scoop in Trump-Ukraine story
4 whales dead after washing ashore Edisto Beach
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Black & Blue Huddle
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Hispanic Heritage Month
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Haunted History
Origin of the Summerville Light
The Legend of the Pawleys Island Gray Man
TRENDING HEADLINES
Goose Creek witness saves woman before car goes up in flames
Origin of the Summerville Light
Storm Team 2
Man involved in fatal Lake Murray boat crash appears in bond court
Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Williamsburg Co. postal worker
Authorities searching for missing teen last seen Thursday afternoon
North Charleston mayoral candidates participate in forum on racial justice and equality