Haunted History: The Stories and Spirits of the U.S.S. Yorktown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Measuring at 890 feet long, the U.S.S. Yorktown is a massive ship with a ton of history.

It may be more known for its American war history, but it also has some history that goes into the paranormal.

Tad Legare, a tour guide for Bulldog Tours, talked about how much he loves doing the ghost tour of the Yorktown and shared an experience he had while on the ship.

“There are some very odd sounds on this ship. There were some figures I’ve seen that shouldn’t be there. I’ve heard footsteps right behind me and then turn around and find nothing there.”

He said that various stories from both staff and visitors even caught the attention of the Ghost Hunters team in 2012 in an episode called “Haunted by Heroes” as they tried to discover the spirits of past American heroes on the ship.

As Legare led me and a large tour group into the ship, we eventually got into what’s called the “Dark Room”, which had no source of light in sight and Legare would stand in front of the group and explain some mysterious things that have happened there.

“We had an amateur investigation group come in and caught some very disturbing video of human shape forms moving around in this area.”

However, believe it or not, it wasn’t the “Dark Room” story that was the creepiest, but, in fact, it was Legare’s description of the smell inside the ship.

“The ship has a particular smell about it. It’s a smell of fuel and lubricants and men and sweat and underneath all of that, coffee and cigarettes and if you go home and don’t take a shower and you lie down with that smell of the ship on you, you’re going to have dreams sometimes nightmares about this ship.” Tad Legare, Tour Guide, Bulldog Tours

Legare added that the paranormal activity would more likely happen to the females of the group because the ship was home to nothing but men sailors at the time.

This paranormal activity could involve women being scratched or having a slight feeling of someone touching their shoulder.

Next time you visit the U.S.S. Yorktown, you may just be amongst the spirit of some old American Heroes.