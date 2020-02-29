Hidden History: Harvey Gantt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – I stopped in Columbia and got a haircut. As we walked around the Harvey Gantt center for African American Arts and Culture in Charlotte, the center’s namesake talked about driving to Clemson for the first time.

“When I pulled up on the hill there at Clemson, I couldn’t believe the size of the crowd.”

Clemson had turned down Gantt’s application for admittance 3 times, but integration was happening on college campuses across the country. Gantt said he wanted his chance to be the first at Clemson

“We were offered help from NAACP lawyer, Matthew Perry.”

Victory in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals assured Gantt’s place in history.

Harvey Bernard Gantt became the first African American student accepted at then Clemson College in 1963…

I asked Gantt how he was received by the Clemson community.

“As good as you can expect a student breaking a major barrier to be received… There [was] a group of students who would resist my being there forever, but they were scared to do so…. anyone opposed to Harvey Gantt would be put out of school.”

Most students were indifferent to Gantt’s presence on the campus, but news of another student coming to Clemson caught his attention:

“Did you hear about the second black student who is coming Harvey? No, I didn’t know that. She’s a woman from the Columbia area! And then they flashed a picture of her and I said oh she’s cute!”

Cynthia Brawley became the first African American woman admitted to Clemson, and eventually, Harvey Gantt’s bride.

Gantt explained how his upbringing prepared him for college, and the future beyond.

While a senior at Burke High school in Charleston- he was among the dozens of students arrested for staging a sit-in at Woolworths lunch counter

“We did this in our senior year…We ultimately were arrested”

Gantt graduated second in his class from Burke in 1960 and to this day easily recalls the names of his teachers

“Mr. Graves, Mr. Hunt, Mr. Simpson, Altamease McGriff… They made such a difference.”

From Clemson to MIT where he earned a master’s degree, Gantt moved to Charlotte, and he built a successful architectural firm.

With a keen eye for city planning he was elected to City Council and was soon named Charlotte’s first African American mayor.

“I harken it back to my activism in my high school years sitting at the lunch counter to my college career trying to influence direction of segregation and desegregation to now being involved in helping to make Charlotte a better place.”

He served as mayor for terms then made 2 unsuccessful bids for U-S senate. But Gantt never broke stride, after leaving elected office, still designing and working on projects that are important to him.

He designed his alma mater, Burke High School, and Sanders Clyde Elementary School.

“We built the school and I think people were pleased with it.”

Though he has lived in Charlotte for more than 50 years, Harvey Gantt – a barrier breaker and trailblazer- says Charleston will always be his foundation:

“I spent the first 17 years in Charleston. It’s where I got my values my priorities. It’s where my parents raised me. Those are the things I treasure most, and so yes Charleston is home.”