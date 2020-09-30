Hispanic Heritage: El Molino supermarket brings Latin flavors to Lowcountry homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– This month, News 2 is celebrating Hispanic heritage by honoring the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the culture, history, and achievements of the United States.

Mexican American business owner, Jaime Tinoco, recently opened El Molino Supermarket in West Ashley. He says the store allows Hispanic people living in the Lowcountry the opportunity to connect with their roots.

“You come here and you see things you used to eat in your country and then you are like, ‘man look at this,’ and you show your kids like, ‘look I used to eat this when I was a kid,” he said.

The store features produce, dry goods, and a ‘carneceria’ or butcher shop.

“We really have everything and we take requests for what people want to see. Sometimes we order stuff Brazilians or Argentinians ask us for,” he said.

El Molino also offers a ‘taqueria’ with fresh tacos, ‘paleteria’ with unique Popsicles, and will soon feature a tortilla factory.

“We are excited about the tortilla factory because there is nothing like it here. Right now if you are a taco truck or restaurant and want fresh tortillas you have to buy them from Georgia or North Carolina and they come in a package,” he said.

Tinoco, who owns smaller stores in Hanahan and Goose Creek, says he saw an interest and a growing Latino population in the West Ashley area.

“You get a chance to go and try one of the tacos. We do different tacos that other restaurants don’t offer. We have pastor tacos and tacos de lengua,” said Tinoco

He says they’ve felt support beyond the Hispanic community and are eager to share Hispanic food and flavors with others.

“It is a surprise that we have half of Spanish shoppers and half American people. They like to get recipes for food that we make like pozole and tamales,” he said.

El Molino Supermarket is on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. Be sure to check them out on Facebook.