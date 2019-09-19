NEW YORK (AP) – The National Football League and its teams will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of special events during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The NFL, Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and Nationwide, official sponsor of the NFL, have partnered for the ninth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

Each award recipient will be recognized at a game or event hosted by their local NFL team. With support from Nationwide, each recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation.

The theme of the NFL’s Hispanic Heritage Month campaign is “Feel the Orgullo.” In Spanish, the word “orgullo” means pride. Latino players, fans, and coaches have a strong sense of pride not only in their culture but in their team and the NFL. During Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL and its 32 teams amplify the rich history, heritage and tradition of Latinos, and honor the positive impact they have had on the game and country.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, fans can visit www.NFL.com/HispanicHeritage for a look at the personal stories of Hispanic players, past and present, who have left a lasting legacy on the NFL. NFL teams will enhance the celebration with local efforts throughout the month including local community outreach in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The 2019 NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards recipients are: