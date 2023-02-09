Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is predicting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t last long in the GOP White House primary against former President Trump.

“On DeSantis, I think he’s so overhyped. I’m just gonna be honest. I have seen Trump take out every mini version of Trump for the last five years,” Griffin said during Thursday’s edition of ABC’s “The View.” “Right now, the party wants someone other than Trump, they want Trump-lite, so they’re boosting and hyping DeSantis.”

DeSantis has not announced any plans to seek the Republican nomination for president but is widely expected to in the coming months. Trump declared his candidacy for a second term in the White House soon after last fall’s midterm elections.

Recent polling has shown DeSantis with a near double-digit lead on Trump in a potential head-to-head match-up.

Griffin, who worked as a top aide to Trump during his time in the Oval Office before later becoming a vocal critic of his, said DeSantis’s recent strategy largely ignoring national media and what she says is lack of experience “on the national stage” could hurt him if he decides to run.

“I think he will implode once Trump keeps going after him and going after him,” she said. “How ugly this got this quickly is remarkable and really spells for a very bad two years ahead.”

Trump has ratcheted up his attacks on DeSantis in recent months as speculation about the governor’s presidential ambitions has grown.

On Tuesday, he went after the governor on his social media app, Truth Social, reposting allegations that DeSantis was at a party with underage girls when he was a high school teacher and saying that he would not have endorsed DeSantis had he known he voted against a border security bill when he was a member of the House in 2018.

“I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden,” DeSantis responded at a press conference on Wednesday. “That’s how I spend my time. I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.”