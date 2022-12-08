Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Canton, Ga.

Christian Walker, the son of defeated Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, says that he has no regrets about publicly criticizing his father during the campaign, saying, “I did what I had to do.”

In an interview with BuzzFeed News published Wednesday, Walker said he had no regrets about the series of tweets he sent in October, calling out his father and his stance on “family values” after The Daily Beast first reported that the former football star paid a woman $700 to abort a child they conceived in 2019.

A second woman later came forward with similar allegations.

Walker, who advocated for a strongly anti-abortion rights platform, denied The Daily Beast’s reporting, referring to it as a “flat-out lie.”

“I was thinking about that last night. I was like, damn, I really clicked ‘send’ on those original tweets,” Christian Walker told BuzzFeed News. “But no, I did what I had to do.”

The younger Walker, who also identifies as a conservative, told BuzzFeed News that he’s glad the election cycle is over, noting that he can finally be honest and open in talking about his family dynamic.

“Thank god that chapter is over,” Walker said. “I haven’t been on social media for months really. I have kept my mouth shut besides my little video from two months ago, and now I can finally talk openly and honestly and that feels really good.”

Herschel Walker was defeated by incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in Tuesday’s runoff election for the seat. The Warnock-Walker showdown went into a runoff after neither candidate garnered more than 50 percent of the vote in last month’s general election.

Warnock’s victory results in him earning a full term in Congress and giving his party an extra seat in their majority control of the Senate, 51 to 49.