Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2-ranking Senate Democrat, called on embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) to resign Wednesday.

Durbin had declined to call for Menedez to step down during a television interview Sunday but he changed course Wednesday after more than twenty Senate Democrats called for Menendez to leave office.

“Leaders in New Jersey, including the Governor and my Senate colleague Cory Booker, have made it clear that Sen. Menendez can no longer serve. He should step down,” Durbin wrote on X, the social media platform.

DEVELOPING.