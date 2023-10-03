The House is set to decide Tuesday whether to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a vote that hasn’t taken place in more than 100 years.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) followed through on his promises and moved Monday to force a vote on a motion to vacate. On Tuesday afternoon, the chamber voted 208-218 on a motion to table Gaetz’s resolution to oust McCarthy, setting the stage for a vote on whether McCarthy should remain in the top spot.

In the narrow GOP majority, McCarthy’s fate could hinge on what Democrats decide.

Follow along with live updates below.