Former President Donald Trump denied in a new interview Monday that his team posted a photo of him holding a baseball bat next to a photo of Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, saying it may have been added to the article he posted “later.”

“So you did not post the picture of you with a baseball bat in the Oval Office next to the picture of Bragg?” Fox News’ Sean Hannity asked Trump in a new interview that aired Monday.

“I posted a very positive article. And whatever picture they put up, they put up. My people didn’t put up the picture,” Trump responded. “I think the picture maybe was either in the article or was put in the article later.”

Trump said that the media company where he posted an article from took two separate photos and stitched them together. Trump claimed that the photo of him with a baseball bat in the White House was originally taken to promote “made in America” companies.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In several social media posts last week, Trump escalated violent rhetoric in the wake of the pending Manhattan grand jury investigation looking into his involvement with a hush-money payment made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

News of a possible Trump indictment gripped the country last week after Trump said he expected to be arrested on March 21 in connection to the investigation.

An indictment in the case has not yet been handed down.

In one of his posts posted to Truth Social, Trump appeared to threaten Bragg with a baseball bat and warned that a possible indictment could create “potential death & destruction” around the country.

Trump also said that Bragg was a “danger” to the country in a post on Truth Social and said he should be removed “immediately.”