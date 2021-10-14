Dominion Energy working to strengthen relationship with Hispanic community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the work of Hispanic employees, as well as working to strengthen the relationship with the Hispanic community it serves.

Dominion says that it wants Spanish-speaking customers to know that “assistance is available.” Bilingual employees like Ileana Fiegel, who works as a customer assistance outreach assistant in Charleston, are happy to make sure all customers feel supported by the company.

“We are the human side of an energy company,” Fiegel said. “We treat all our customers with respect — the Golden Rule.”

She said that “being bilingual brings an understanding of the shared experience of being immigrants. You’re not just a translator, you’ve been in their shoes.”

Fiegel helps customers familiarize themselves with things like thermostat controls, and counsels them on efficient use of their systems. She also helps connect customers in need with programs designed to help them financially.

Recently, one customer was so moved by the accomodations Dominion made, thanks to Fiegel’s help, that she wrote a letter expressing her gratitude.

“These kind of interactions with our customers touch my soul,” Fiegel said. “Educación es poder. Knowledge is power.”