Hispanic Heritage: Local events to enjoy during Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month during October. Below, you’ll find a list of events happening across the tri-county from food to fun, music and more!

Saturday, October 9  & 16: Caja de Cuerdas at the Commodore.
One of Charleston’s leading Latin jazz bands, Caja de Cuerdas, will perform 7:00 p.m.– 9:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9th and 16th at The Commodore, located at 504 Meeting Street.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will accompany the group on piano at the October 9th performance.

>> http://charlestonarts.org/event/live-latin-music-with-caja-de-cuerdas/2021-10-09/

Sunday, October 10: Latin American Festival
The Annual Latin American Festival will take place October 10th from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston.

Celebrate Latin and Caribbean cultures through non-stop merengue, reggaeton, bachata and salsa music; folkloric artwork and crafts; and authentic Latin American and Caribbean staples – from flavorful empanadas to tasty arroz con pollo.

>>https://www.ccprc.com/1699/Latin-American-Festival

Wednesday, October 13: Latin food trucks, DJ Luigi of Latin Groove Radio with Salsa, Merengue, Reggaeton and bachata music. The event will also feature a salsa dance introduction with Georgia of Holy City Salsa.

>> http://charlestonarts.org/event/hispanic-heritage-month-celebration/

Saturday, October 16: Enjoy a viewing of the James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ in Spanish hosted by the Charleston Hispanic Association. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased by calling 843-814-9191.

>> https://www.facebook.com/CharlestonHispanicAssociation

