News 2 Special: Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – From September 15th to October 15th, Americans celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

In this News 2 special report, we dig into how the national month came to be, what the Charleston-area community is doing to shine a light on Hispanic heritage, and we speak with Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and those who make an impact on our community.

Plus, we talk to a local organization that is focused on building connections with the Hispanic community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES