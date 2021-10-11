News 2 Special: Hispanic Heritage Month

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – From September 15th to October 15th, Americans celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

In this News 2 special report, we dig into how the national month came to be, what the Charleston-area community is doing to shine a light on Hispanic heritage, and we speak with Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and those who make an impact on our community.

Plus, we talk to a local organization that is focused on building connections with the Hispanic community.