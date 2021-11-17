2021 Holiday Market happening at North Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2021 Holiday Market is back in 2021 after being put on hold last year due to COVID-19.

Shoppers can purchase home decor, toys, games, books, puzzles, beauty products, cookware, crafts, foods, drinks, arts, and more from hundreds of vendors. Click here to view the vendor list

The three-day event will be held November 19, 20, and 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Times for each day are as follows:

Friday – 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online for $6 by November 18 and $7 after November 19. Tickets at the door are $8 for adults and $1 for children ages six to 12. Shoppers can also get a free return pass to come back multiple times over the weekend. Click here to purchase.