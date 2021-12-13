5 places to get hot cocoa in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- ‘Tis the season to cozy up with a warm beverage, and what could be better than a cup of rich, delicious hot cocoa.
Whether you like it traditional, spiked, with marshmallows, or whipped cream, here are 5 places to get your hot cocoa fix this holiday season:
- Holiday Festival of Lights- James Island
Stop by Santa’s Village at the Holiday Festival of Lights and purchase a warm cup of hot cocoa to sip on while you enjoy meeting Santa, roasting marshmallows, and browsing the giant holiday greeting cards created by Lowcountry schools. You can also take your cup of cocoa in the car to enjoy as you drive through the rest of the lights!
- Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails- Mt. Pleasant
This restaurant and cocktail bar looks a little different around the holidays. In partnership with Miracle, Handcraft transforms its space into a winter wonderland, complete with a festive holiday cocktail list and breakfast with Santa Claus himself. Now through December 31st, you can enjoy all the festive concocations, including the Hot Frosty. The Hot Frosty is hot white chocolate infused with marshmallow caramom syrup that’s served in a winking Santa mug and it’s perfect for anyone who is a kid at heart!
- Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe- Downtown Charleston and West Ashley
Grab a delicious and a cup of hot cocoa at one of Kaminsky’s two locations in Charleston. Kaminsky’s has options for both adults and kids so make it a family outing. For the grown ups, try the peppermint schnapps or butterscotch schnapps versions while your child sips on a classic hot cocoa complete with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. You can even add extra flavors like banana, rasberry, or mint!
- Brew- Hanahan
Can’t decide on just one flavor of hot chocolate? Visit Brew in Hanahan and you don’t have to! From 12 PM- 4 PM every day, you can stop in and get Santa’s Sled, a flight of four different flavored hot cocoas. Flavors include peppermint, salted caramel, maple white, and gingerbread.
- Hot Cocoa Bombs- Various Locations
Bring the holiday spirit home with the hottest new trend— hot cocoa bombs. Unsure how it works? Drop the chocolate orb into a cup of heated milk and watch it explode into a steaming cup of chocolately goodness. Hot cocoa bombs come in all kinds of flavors and can be found at many Charleston-area sweet shops and bakeries including Charleston Farm Fresh, Sweet Juleps, and Christophe Artisan Chocolatier.