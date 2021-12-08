Best places to see Christmas lights in the Lowcountry 🎄

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the holidays in the full swing, Charleston is filled with plenty of venues to see a dazzling display of Christmas lights.

Check out this list of spots throughout the Lowcountry to see Christmas lights this year:

Holiday Festival of Lights

The 32nd Annual Holiday Festival of Lights will be open through December 31, every day from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., rain or shine.

Guests will get to enjoy over 750 light displays on a three-mile driving tour, including the newly rebuilt Cooper River Bridge display. Guests can also participate in many other activities including train rides, marshmallow roasting, gift shops, and much more.

Visit HolidayFestivalofLights.com for more information.

College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights

December 14 through January 1, the College of Charleston will host its Cougar Night Light at the historic Cistern Yard and Randolph Hall with an exciting light and sound show.

Here, visitors will find custom, festive holiday designs draped around the campus’ live oaks. There will also be a hot chocolate stand available on the weekends. The light show is free and open to the public and will happen every hour (on the hour) from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Moncks Corner Holiday Lights Driving Tour

The Town of Moncks Corner through December 30 is hosting a Holiday Lights Driving Tour for family and friends to drive through a charming path filled with thousands of bright lights.

Admission is $5 per car with proceeds going towards local charities. The driving tour begins at 1 Riverwood Drive. Tickets can be purchased in advance. More information can be found here.

Town of Mount Pleasant’s 26th Annual Christmas Light Parade

On December 12, the Town of Mount Pleasant will have its Christmas Light Parade.

The parade will begin with a fireworks show at 5:30 p.m. followed by decorated parade floats traveling down West Coleman Boulevard with various community groups.

Nights of a Thousand Candles

Take a trip to Brookgreen Gardens for Nights of a Thousand Candles throughout December until January 2.

Guests can see more than 2,800 hand-lit candles and tons of dazzling lights at Brookgreen Gardens. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. guests can take a walk through the garden, hearing the accompanied with warm cider, hot chocolate or wine.

Each night, guests get to enjoy the “Lighting of Trees” at the Leonard Pavilion. There will also be plenty of dining options including The Old Kitchen at the heart of the garden, beverage stations, Inlet Affairs, Harvest Restaurant and food trucks.

Admission tickets must be purchased ahead of time due to capacity limits. Tickets can be purchased here.

Happy New Year Charleston

After Christmas, ring in the New Year with sparkling lights and an evening for the whole family to enjoy at Marion Square.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will feature a host of food trucks, live performances and lots of kid-friendly activities.

Complimentary pakring vouchers will be give to City of Charleston citizens as gift and be accessed online on the city’s website.

Did we miss anything? Click here to send us some more information.