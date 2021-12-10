Best places to shop local this holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re still shopping for the holidays, consider stopping by a local market, which are happening frequently in the Lowcountry over the next few weeks. Shopping small contributes to the local economy, avoids shipping delays, and provides unique and thoughtful gifts made by neighbors.

Here are a few options:

Charleston Holiday Market: For the first three weeks of December, the Charleston Holiday Market will be in Marion Square on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Click here for a free parking pass.

Holy City Vintage Market: Over 30 vendors will gather at The Royal American on Sunday, December 19. In addition to the artisan vendors, there will be food, drinks, and live music from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Charleston Night Bazaar: Visit Edmund's Oast on Saturday, December 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for an evening of shopping.

Holiday Market and Craft Show : Locally grown produce, fresh foods, and artisan crafts are all available at the annual Holiday Market and Craft Show in Mount Pleasant. There will also be live music and a visit from Santa. The event is at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Pavilion on December 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday on Simmons Holiday Artisan Market: This event is hosted by Hermosa Jewelry and Brown Fox Coffee Shop. 13 local artists and vendors will be at 307 Simmons Street from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. showcasing their goods.

Oak Road Christmas Market: Live music, food trucks, and local vendors will be at Oak Road Brewery in Summerville on Friday, December 15. The event begins at 5:00 p.m. and music starts at 7:00 p.m.