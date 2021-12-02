‘Carolina Lights’ drive-through holiday light show returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina State Fair is getting into the holiday spirit as they gear up for the third annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show ‘Carolina Lights.’

The drive-through experience will feature more than 100 LED light displays synced to holiday music along a mile-long stretch in Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the S.C. State Fairgrounds.

Guests can expect to see their favorite displays from last year and a couple of new ones, including the Twelve Days of Christmas, a nativity scene, dinosaurs, dancing Christmas trees, the three wise men, a tunnel of lights, and Santa Claus. Cookies and milk will also be available for purchase.

“We are delighted to bring back our downtown drive-through light show,” South Carolina State Fair manager, Nancy Smith said. “In the comfort and safety of a vehicle, patrons can brighten their holidays by enjoying dazzling lights and perhaps some cookies and milk!”

‘Carolina Lights’ takes place Dec. 4-26 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

