CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – December 4th is the day that Santa puts together his list of who’s naughty and nice – but it’s also the day children start working on their holiday wish lists.

Santa has been all over the Lowcountry this holiday season but if for some reason you cannot see him in person… his mailbox is open.

Freshfields Village in Kiawah has a special mailbox for children to drop their letters off to Santa. The mailbox is located near the Christmas trees on the Village Green. Letters will be delivered directly to Santa via his elves.

Be sure that any letters have a return address to receive a special surprise from Santa. The mailbox will be open until Dec. 19.

Freshfields Village is located at 165 Village Green Lane on Kiawah Island.