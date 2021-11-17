Charleston 2021 Holiday Farmers Market schedule released

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Wednesday released the 2021 Holiday Farmers Market schedule, with events planned across the city.

The final regular season Charleston Farmers Market will take place on November 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Marion Square.

On November 21, a Thanksgiving Market will be held at Ackerman Park in West Ashley. The market will go from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with live music from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Holiday Markets in Marion Square will be held Saturdays and Sundays for three weeks in December. They will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19.

City leaders are also offering a Holiday Magic parking voucher, which permits two hours of free parking in certain garages between November 15 and January 1, 2022. Click here to download.