CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is hosting its annual holiday parade on Sunday and invites residents to join the festive fun.

The parade will commence at 3 p.m. on Broad Street at Rutledge. Then travel North on Meeting Street and conclude on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street.

The participants in the parade will include musical ensembles, clubs and organizations.

The tree-lighting ceremony will follow after the parade in Marion Square.

Admission to this event is free for all guests.

Drivers on Sunday can expect street closures which will affect Broad Street, Meeting Street, Calhoun Street and Lockwood Boulevard.

Lockwood Boulevard will close to vehicular traffic starting at 12:30 p.m. Broad Street, Meeting Street and Calhoun Street will close starting at 2 p.m.

All streets are projected to reopen by 5 p.m.