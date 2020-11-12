Christmas in the Creek: Details announced for Goose Creek’s tree lighting and parade

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek has announced plans for its Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony.

‘Christmas in the Creek’ will kick off with a ceremonial tree lighting at the Goose Creek Municipal Center on Friday, December 4th.

The event will feature holiday hayrides, carolers, holiday crafts, marshmallow roasting, photos with Santa and more, all leading up to the big tree lighting.

Residents can enjoy the event from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the tree lighting happening at 6:00 p.m.

City leaders say the Lakeside Light Display will be up throughout the month of December.

Meanwhile, the Christmas in the Creek Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, December 12th, beginning on St. James Avenue and will continue to Marilyn Street.

Road closures for the mile-long parade will begin at 8:00 a.m.