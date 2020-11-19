City of Charleston releases 2-hour free parking voucher ahead of holiday season

Holiday Fun Guide

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston released a parking voucher this week to invite more shoppers to visit local businesses over the holiday season.

The free 2-hour parking voucher is valid through January 1, 2021, in participating garages downtown.

All you need to do is scan the voucher when exiting the participating garage to receive two free hours of parking.

Participating garages include the Visitor Center on Mary Street, St. Philip Street, Concord/Cumberland, East Bay/Prioleau, SC Aquarium, Midtown on King Street, Majestic Square, and Queen Street garages.

There is a limit of 1 voucher per vehicle and it’s not valid during special event rates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES