City of Charleston releases 2-hour free parking voucher ahead of holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston released a parking voucher this week to invite more shoppers to visit local businesses over the holiday season.

The free 2-hour parking voucher is valid through January 1, 2021, in participating garages downtown.

All you need to do is scan the voucher when exiting the participating garage to receive two free hours of parking.

Participating garages include the Visitor Center on Mary Street, St. Philip Street, Concord/Cumberland, East Bay/Prioleau, SC Aquarium, Midtown on King Street, Majestic Square, and Queen Street garages.

There is a limit of 1 voucher per vehicle and it’s not valid during special event rates.