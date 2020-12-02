Company offering virtual visits with Santa

(WCBD) – As the COVID-19 pandemic threatens typical visits with Santa this year, one company is getting creative to keep the tradition alive.

Kids won’t be meeting Santa on his lap, but on their laptops, through ‘Santa Live!’

Matt Davenport Productions is the company behind the initiative. They that a video call with Santa is “a safe, fun, and convenient way to interact with Santa from the comfort of your own home.”

Parents can book appointments for a 15 minute video call with Santa every day from 9:00 a.m. to noon, eastern time until December 31.

When scheduling, parents can provide their child’s name and a few personal details, to personalize the experience. Multiple children can participate in one video call.

After the call, families will receive a photo and video recording of the chat.

Prices start at $49.99, but may vary on holidays. A portion of proceeds from each call will be donated to Pay Away the Layaway, a nonprofit that helps families pay off layaway debts.

