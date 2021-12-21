‘Cougar Night Lights’ offers a dazzling Christmas light, music display in The Cistern Yard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston is dazzling students and visitors with a nightly Christmas light show this holiday season.

Now in its fifth year, The Cistern Yard and Randolph Hall light up with the spirit of the season each night, offering a glittery light show featuring festive music and visual performances each half-hour from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

According to The College, this year’s display features a golden “Joy” sign, part of a partnership with ‘Explore Charleston’ and the ‘Historic Charleston Foundation.’

Similar “Joy” signs can be seen at holiday displays around the city, like near the Christmas trees in Marion Square, at the SC Aquarium, and at the Charleston Visitor Center.

Guests can enjoy lights hanging from the beautiful oaks that line the Cistern Yard, and an impressive light display on Randolph Hall through January 1st.

The College said the show is produced and designed by College of Charleston alumnus John Reynolds (’97), an Emmy Award-winning lighting designer who has done work for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Super Bowl.

The holiday spirit is in the air as students enjoyed the 2021 Cougar Night Lights performance! 🎁 If you haven't seen the show yet, there is still time! Public showings are held nightly through Jan. 1 every half-hour from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/MuZpGm7kkj — College of Charleston (@CofC) December 21, 2021

‘Cougar Night Lights’ is free for the public to view. The Cistern Yard is located at the corner of George and Philip streets in downtown Charleston.