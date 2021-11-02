Drive-thru lights show in Moncks Corner powered by 100% green energy

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The 11th annual Celebrate The Season event in Moncks Corner kicks off on November 26 with a mile-long drive-thru lights show.

The exhibit in Old Santee Canal Park features thousands of holiday lights, all running on 100% ‘Green Power’ from Santee Cooper.

There is a $5 entrance fee per car, but each car is invited to take unlimited trips between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on the day that the ticket was purchased.

All proceeds will be donated to local charities such as the Coastal Community Foundation’s Giving Back to Berkeley Fund.

For those looking for free holiday fun, the Holiday Fair and the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex will run from December 3-5, December 10-12, and December 17-19.