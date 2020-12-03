Firefly Distillery hosting Adopt and Shop Holiday Market

NORTH CHALRESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery on Saturday will host the first Adopt and Shop Holiday Market at the new distillery in Park Circle.

From 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., guests are invited to shop local vendors, enjoy food trucks, and best of all, hang out with some adoptable furry friends from local rescues Southern Tails for Precious Paws and Berkeley Animal Center.

Santa will also be available for pet pictures from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Firefly will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Southern Tails for Precious Paws and Berkeley County Animal Center.

Some of the participating vendors include:

Malted Mutts

Pink House Pups

Pet Wants Lowcountry

Summerlin South Wreaths

Southern Collective Co.

Margerite & Motte

Oyster Candle Company

Charleston Craft and Canvas

Lola’s Lumpia

Flight

Holy City Cupcakes

COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be observed at the event.