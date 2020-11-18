Firefly Distillery hosting Holiday Spirits event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On December 12, Firefly Distillery in North Charleston will host a socially-distanced Holiday Spirits event.

Presented by Charleston Opera Theater, the event will feature “spirited operatic and traditional holiday favorites performed by a group of exciting professional musicians.”

From 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., guests can bring blankets and chairs and spread out on the lawn and enjoy the program.

The event is family friendly, and concessions will be available for purchase (although guests under 21 are not permitted in the tasting room).

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth, with children 10 and under free.

Click here to purchase tickets.