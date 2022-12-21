FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Folly Beach is ringing in the new year with the ninth annual Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Plunge and Costume Contest.

Hundreds of people dressed up as Charleston’s resident funny guy will meet at the Tides Hotel on January 1.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. with the costume contest, where prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Best Bill Murray

Best Gal

Best Guy

Best Team/Family

At 11:00 a.m., participants will take to the water to “freeze their Bills off.”

Registration for the costume contest is $5, while the plunge is free. Click here to register.