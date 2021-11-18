Folly Beach New Year’s Eve Flip Flop Drop returns for 2021

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Folly Beach Flip Flop Drop and fireworks show is back for New Year’s Eve 2021.

Folly Beach’s Center Street will close to traffic at 10:00 p.m. New Year’s Eve, with many businesses remaining open after hours.

At midnight, the giant sparkly flip flops will drop to ring in the new year.

On January 1, the annual Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Plunge will take place at the Tides Hotel. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Bill Murray characters and take a dip in the water.

The plunge is free, but there is a $5 fee for anyone over 18 years old to enter the costume contest.

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m., followed by the costume contest at noon and the plunge at 1:00 p.m.

