FollyDay Market Hop scheduled for November 21, December 12

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The first FollyDay Market Hop will be held this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Folly Beach.

Businesses, vendors, restaurants, and bars are participating to provide patrons the opportunity to purchase unique, local holiday gifts.

There will be live music, as well as food and drink specials.

To comply with COVID-19 health and safety protocols, “all participants must wear a mask and maintain social distancing and proper safety precautions.”

The next FollyDay Market Hop is scheduled for December 12.

