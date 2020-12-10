Habitat for Humanity hosting drive-in movie at brewery

FILE – Filmgoers attend the “Nomadland” screening at the Queens Drive-In at the New York Hall of Science during the 58th New York Film Festival in New York on Sept. 26, 2020. After a historic season, winter is coming at the drive-in. Summer and early fall have seen the old drive-in transformed into a surprisingly elastic omnibus of pandemic-era gathering. Red-carpet premieres that would normally consume Lincoln Center uprooted to drive-ins. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Habitat for Humanity will host a holiday drive-in movie event at Tradesman Brewing Co. on December 18.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. for guests to visit with Santa and the Charleston Fire Department, listen to saxophonist Andy Masker, and enjoy food from various food trucks.

Beer can be purchased from Tradesman Brewing Co. as well.

There will also be a holiday market with local vendors such as Francis + Benedict, Gypsy Castaway, Lewks Boutique, Lion’s Tooth Apothecary, and Mission Essentials.

When outside of their vehicles, guests are asked to wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

The Polar Express will begin at 6:00 p.m. and Elf will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per car and each car is limited to six people. Those working the event will direct large cars to park in the back.

