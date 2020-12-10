Habitat for Humanity hosting drive-in movie at brewery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Habitat for Humanity will host a holiday drive-in movie event at Tradesman Brewing Co. on December 18.
Gates open at 4:00 p.m. for guests to visit with Santa and the Charleston Fire Department, listen to saxophonist Andy Masker, and enjoy food from various food trucks.
Beer can be purchased from Tradesman Brewing Co. as well.
There will also be a holiday market with local vendors such as Francis + Benedict, Gypsy Castaway, Lewks Boutique, Lion’s Tooth Apothecary, and Mission Essentials.
When outside of their vehicles, guests are asked to wear masks and practice safe social distancing.
The Polar Express will begin at 6:00 p.m. and Elf will begin at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets are $60 per car and each car is limited to six people. Those working the event will direct large cars to park in the back.
Click here for tickets.