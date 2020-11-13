Holiday Festival of Lights opens for guests at James Island County Park

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – These two million lights shining bright and cheerful are just what you need to get you in the holiday spirit.

The 31st annual Holiday Festival of Lights opens Friday night at James Island County Park for the community. The festival is held each evening from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. November 13th through December 31st, rain or shine.

Although things are a little different this year, like normal, you will be able to drive through the park to view all of the holiday lights. It will include light scenes based on Lowcountry icons like the Cooper River Bridge and even Rainbow Row.

A few changes due to the pandemic will include a designated drive-thru concessions area to allow guests to grab treats and only one restroom will be opened, which will be the only time guests are allowed to exit their vehicles.

Santa’s Attic Gift Shop will remain on during the day from 9 a.m. – 5p.m. for holiday shopping from November 1st through December 31st at James Island County Park’s Park Center.

You can purchase tickets in advance online. Tickets at the gate will be $20 per vehicle with up 15 guests.