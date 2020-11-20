Ice skating rink returns to Summerville for the holiday season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Ice skating returns to Summerville for the holiday season.

Summerville Skates is a temporary ice rink for the community to enjoy during the winter holidays and is funded through Summerville Dream.

Located on South Cedar Street, the real ice rink has more than 300 pairs of rental skates – or you can bring your own – along with concessions and daily food trucks.

To comply with social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines, guests are encouraged to register to skate by picking a time and date online. https://summervilledream.org/summerville-skates/

Summerville Skates opens on November 23rd through the first of the year.