IOP Holiday Street Festival cancelled, drive-thru event happening instead

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) Holiday Street Festival has been cancelled amid rising COVID-19 cases locally and nationwide.

Instead, the Recreation Committee has put together a socially-distanced drive-thru event, where families can enjoy holiday festivities from the safety of their cars.

On Saturday, December 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Front Beach will transform into Santa Claus Lane.

Cars will enter on 14th Avenue, where Santa will greet them. Then, kids can drop off their letters to Santa.

Finally, drivers can go through the Sugar Plum Candy Stop on their way out, before exiting North onto Ocean Boulevard.

