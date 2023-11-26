CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deck the halls its time to get jolly!

Here’s a list of family-friendly holiday activities that you can do in the Lowcountry!

Holiday Magic on Kingstreet

The City of Charleston is hosting a free event on Dec. 7 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. There will be holiday crafts and activities for children, food trucks, holiday vendors and even Santa will be joining.

Charleston Holiday Boat Parade

This is a Lowcountry tradition to watch the festively lighted boats cross the Charleston Harbor into the Ashley River. Locals can view the procession along the Charleston’s waterfront. Festivities begin on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. and the event is free.

A Christmas Carol Holiday Show

The best-selling show at the Charleston Stage has returned for an encore holiday run! This musical is an original adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. You can see 50 iconic characters including Scrooge from Nov. 29 – Dec. 22. To learn more or to buy tickets, click here!

The Night Before Christmas

Musicians of Chamber Music Charleston and CMC TWO will be performing holiday songs and actors from the Charleston Stage will be retelling classic Christmas tales. Guests can expect a special visit from Elsa and will hear her perform the iconic song “Let It Go.” This event will take place at the College of Charleston Sottile Theatre on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Performances last about 45 minutes and are ideal for younger audiences (10 and younger). To learn more or to buy tickets, click here!

Kids Cookie Decorating Workshop

The Butcher & Bee’s Bakery Team is putting on a Kids Holiday Cookie Workshop on Dec. 15. Tickets are $30 a person and include six premade cookies, frosting and cookie decorations. The event will take place at The Daily and will be for kids ages 4 and up. To learn more or to buy tickets, click here!