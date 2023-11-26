CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you determined to make santa-mental memories this holiday season?

Here’s a list of places that you can visit Santa in the Lowcountry!

Holiday “Sleigh” Ride

Old South Carriage Co. will have holiday sleigh rides through downtown Charleston starting Dec. 2. Ride around for a 30-minute experience in a carriage driven by one of Santa’s elves. The final stop will land you at Santa’s stable where you can join Santa for hot cocoa and cookies. Photo opportunities are also available with him in his sleigh. Tickets are set at $35 for adults and children with up to 16 guests per tour. To learn more or to buy tickets, click here.

Breakfast with Santa at the Citadel Mall

Citadel Mall is having its annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 2 from 9 – 11 a.m. The event will include treats for the children, giveaways and visits with Santa. Children who bring toys to donate to Toys for Tots will receive a free Chick-fil-A breakfast. To register call (843) 766-8321

Santa Sundays at the South Carolina Aquarium

In preparation for the holidays, Santa will make three trips to the South Carolina Aquarium. During Santa Sundays, guests can meet him in the Great Hall and take photos with him. Santa will be there on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. General admission tickets or member reservations are required to participate in Santa Sundays.

Santa at Folly River Park

Meet Santa at Folly River Park on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Holiday Party with Santa

The Mount Pleasant Recreational Park is having a free holiday party where guests can meet Santa and walk through a winter wonderland. The event will be at Alhambra Hall on Dec. 12 from 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Visit Santa at Northwoods Mall

Create lifelong memories this season by visiting Santa in his workshop starting on Nov. 22 at Northwoods Mall. Reservations for Santa are not required, but they are encouraged. To reserve a spot, click here.

Pictures with Santa at the Mount Pleasant Town Centre

Professional photos with Santa will be available from Nov. 24 – Dec. 24 at the Mount Pleasant Town Centre. Guests will need to make reservations that start at a fee of $40. Every child will receive a free chocolate pop. To learn more or to make reservations, click here.